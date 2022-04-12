Bytecoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $26.21 million and $34,060.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $240.86 or 0.00593231 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

