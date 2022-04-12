C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,255,000 after buying an additional 1,036,691 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $92,408,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,279,000 after buying an additional 530,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

CHRW opened at $102.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $112.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

