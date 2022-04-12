Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA) Trading Down 2.2%

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.49 and last traded at $21.51. Approximately 51,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 308,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

Separately, CLSA downgraded shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000.

