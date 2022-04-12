Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $67.22

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $67.22 and last traded at $67.32, with a volume of 73847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CZR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day moving average is $90.64.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $713,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,109 shares of company stock worth $645,511. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,541,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,558,000 after acquiring an additional 156,814 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.