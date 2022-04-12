Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$95.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

TSE CGY traded up C$1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$68.91. 4,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,041. Calian Group has a 52 week low of C$51.99 and a 52 week high of C$69.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.19. The stock has a market cap of C$779.58 million and a PE ratio of 58.30.

Calian Group ( TSE:CGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$129.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calian Group will post 4.3916192 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Brian Weber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.75, for a total transaction of C$64,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$285,159.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

