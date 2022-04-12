Callisto Network (CLO) Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $21.01 million and $54,806.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.31 or 0.07582859 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00094430 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

