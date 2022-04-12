Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) had its price target boosted by analysts at Bank of America from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of CCJ traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,618,370. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02. Cameco has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Cameco by 98.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 69,956 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cameco by 9.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 336,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter valued at $7,283,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cameco by 28.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Cameco by 41.9% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 135,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 40,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

