Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$46.00 at Bank of America

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price upped by research analysts at Bank of America from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. Eight Capital raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.45.

CCO stock traded up C$0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$39.27. 1,123,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,554. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$19.50 and a twelve month high of C$40.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -150.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$465.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 10,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.78, for a total transaction of C$325,098.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$441,292.86. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total transaction of C$336,902.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$931,900.32. Insiders sold a total of 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,416 in the last 90 days.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

