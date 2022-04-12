Camellia (LON:CAM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6,304.21

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,304.21 ($82.15) and traded as low as GBX 5,950 ($77.53). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 5,975 ($77.86), with a volume of 3,762 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,304.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,532.29. The stock has a market cap of £165.03 million and a P/E ratio of 110.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

Camellia Company Profile (LON:CAM)

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, sorghum, blueberries, wheat, maize, soya, barley, wine grapes, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

