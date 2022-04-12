Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$20.00 to C$18.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group traded as low as C$11.18 and last traded at C$11.20, with a volume of 460161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.36.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06.

Canaccord Genuity Group ( TSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$552.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$517.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 2.1400001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.36%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.