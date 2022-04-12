Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 6,800.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBDS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. 79,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,707. Cannabis Sativa has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24.

Get Cannabis Sativa alerts:

About Cannabis Sativa (Get Rating)

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through two segments, PrestoCorp and GKMP. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.