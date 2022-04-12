Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 6,800.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CBDS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. 79,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,707. Cannabis Sativa has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24.
About Cannabis Sativa (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cannabis Sativa (CBDS)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.