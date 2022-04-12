CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the March 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CannLabs stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,730. CannLabs has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

About CannLabs

CannLabs, Inc provides cannabis testing laboratory services in the United States. Its testing services include potency testing, residual solvent analysis, microbiological testing, pesticide testing, heavy metals testing, nutrient analysis, terpenes analysis, shelf-life/stability studies, gene expression testing, and genotyping/phenotyping testing.

