Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.17

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and traded as high as $12.41. Capcom shares last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 3,234 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Get Capcom alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52.

Capcom ( OTCMKTS:CCOEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.