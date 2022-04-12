Capital Planning LLC Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,865 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 8.1% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $343,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,705 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 1,828 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 76,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,890,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $285.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.26.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

