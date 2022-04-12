Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.28

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 576398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.97 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 28.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 58.62%.

In related news, Director Michel Philipp Cole bought 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 90.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 17.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

