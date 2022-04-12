Carbon (CRBN) Price Hits $0.0528

Carbon (CRBN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Carbon has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $102,026.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00043772 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.38 or 0.07568903 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,470.39 or 1.00003336 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,429,348 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

