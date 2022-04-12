Cardano (ADA) Hits Market Cap of $32.01 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $32.01 billion and approximately $1.29 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002362 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

ION (ION) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,773.20 or 0.11887956 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.62 or 0.00193326 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00041378 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00023290 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.60 or 0.00390019 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,752,555,544 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.