Cardiff Oncology’s (CRDF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

CRDF has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Shares of CRDF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,919. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73.

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 7,880.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter worth $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. 59.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiff Oncology (Get Rating)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.