Casper Hits Market Cap of $347.34 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Casper has a market capitalization of $347.34 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Casper has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0771 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.85 or 0.07559100 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,959.29 or 1.00355884 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,794,339,884 coins and its circulating supply is 4,503,086,848 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

