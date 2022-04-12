Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.75.
SAVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Univest Sec initiated coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cassava Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
