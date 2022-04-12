Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Cavco Industries worth $15,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries stock traded up $6.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.77. 147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,230. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.03. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.46 and a fifty-two week high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $2.30. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $431.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CVCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

