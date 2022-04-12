Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Trading Down 4.4%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 3,852 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,851,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cazoo Group by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

