Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Trading Down 4.4%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 3,852 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,851,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71.
About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cazoo Group (CZOO)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.