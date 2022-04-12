Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ FY2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.17.
Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 39.10%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,553,000 after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
