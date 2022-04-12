Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ FY2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.17.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $116.75 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $99.62 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,553,000 after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.