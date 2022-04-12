CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Down 91.2% in March

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the March 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS OTGLY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,847. CD Projekt has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTGLY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CD Projekt from 140.00 to 133.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CD Projekt from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HSBC cut shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of CD Projekt from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $73.10.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

