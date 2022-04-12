Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Stake Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,044 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Celestica worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 386.0% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 368,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 292,615 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Celestica by 18.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,063,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after acquiring an additional 474,911 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE CLS opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

