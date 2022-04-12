Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 38.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CVE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.33.

CVE stock traded up C$0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,518,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,319,407. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$8.89 and a 12-month high of C$22.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.08. The firm has a market cap of C$43.16 billion and a PE ratio of 80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.9590357 EPS for the current year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,600,842.97.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

