Centric Swap Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.15 Million (CNS)

Centric Swap (CNS) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Centric Swap has a market cap of $883,101.00 and approximately $1.15 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044224 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.31 or 0.07549021 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,197.44 or 1.00436933 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

