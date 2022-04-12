Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Holdings Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,410,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,071 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.67% of Century Aluminum worth $39,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,359 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,803,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,526,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 696,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 532,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CENX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.30. 6,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,079. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $30.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $659.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CENX shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Aluminum from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other Century Aluminum news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $331,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $378,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,491 shares of company stock worth $1,132,562. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

