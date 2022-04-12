Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $883.24

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 883.24 ($11.51) and traded as low as GBX 739 ($9.63). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 754 ($9.83), with a volume of 568,376 shares trading hands.

CWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.33) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 670.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 883.24. The company has a quick ratio of 17.11, a current ratio of 17.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.57.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.