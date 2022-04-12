CertiK Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (CTK)

CertiK (CTK) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. CertiK has a market capitalization of $92.28 million and approximately $14.15 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00003159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CertiK has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00044256 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.70 or 0.07538639 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,058.98 or 1.00072941 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 72,968,856 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.