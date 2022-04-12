CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$128.30.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIB.A. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$109.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$130.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of CGI stock opened at C$101.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$104.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$107.70. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$98.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.88. The firm has a market cap of C$24.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.