ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,656 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ChargePoint worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in ChargePoint by 491.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 27.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $44,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $38,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,163 shares of company stock worth $1,590,389 in the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

