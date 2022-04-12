Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $84.87. Chase shares last traded at $84.60, with a volume of 9,960 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $800.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $90,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Chase in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chase during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Chase by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Chase by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Chase during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

