ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Trading Down 2.8%

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.22 and last traded at $21.28. Approximately 21,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,050,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 408.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter worth about $44,033,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,453,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 1,663.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,045,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

