Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSSE shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.85). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.14% and a negative net margin of 45.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 212.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 40.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.