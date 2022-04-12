China Education Resources (CVE:CHN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

China Education Resources Inc. (CVE:CHN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 14000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50.
About China Education Resources (CVE:CHN)
Recommended Stories
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for China Education Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Education Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.