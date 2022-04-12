China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Down 92.8% in March

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the March 15th total of 411,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
NASDAQ CJJD traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.60. 141,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (CJJD)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.