Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.38% from the stock’s current price.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,973.77.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $41.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,552.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,069. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,277.41 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,518.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1,637.11.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

