Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Short Interest Update

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, an increase of 1,036.7% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 556,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Choom stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 70,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,224. Choom has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

Get Choom alerts:

About Choom (Get Rating)

Choom Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of cannabis. It sells cannabis products and accessories. The company's cannabis accessories include rolling papers, holders, pipes, water pipes, bongs, vaporizers, and other things used to consume cannabis. As of June 30, 2021, it operated through 17 retail stores in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Choom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.