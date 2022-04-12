Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Short Interest Update

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, an increase of 1,036.7% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 556,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Choom stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 70,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,224. Choom has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Choom (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Choom (CHOOF)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Choom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.