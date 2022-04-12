Christopher A. Jessup Sells 6,100 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $302,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,580.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:AIR traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.25. 22,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,534. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.66. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average of $39.73.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AAR during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AAR by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

