Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,156 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus upped their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Chubb stock opened at $215.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.90. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $155.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

