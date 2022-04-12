Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CB. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.73.
Shares of NYSE CB traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. Chubb has a one year low of $155.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.90.
In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chubb (CB)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.