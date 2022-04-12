Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CB. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.73.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. Chubb has a one year low of $155.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.90.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.