CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.41

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$18.41 and last traded at C$18.43, with a volume of 430260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.75.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.52.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$762.90 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.8800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

