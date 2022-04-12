Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,711,000 after buying an additional 7,850,030 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079,220 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $153,179,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,133,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $551,552,000 after buying an additional 2,283,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.09. The company had a trading volume of 859,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,686,742. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.77. The company has a market cap of $216.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.47.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

