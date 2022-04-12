Citigroup Cuts Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $39.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

NYSE ALSN traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.40. 6,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.31. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 62.32%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,641,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,155,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 139.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,616,000 after purchasing an additional 669,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,309,000 after purchasing an additional 654,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,901,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

