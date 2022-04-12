Citigroup Downgrades Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Sell

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.02% from the company’s previous close.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.47.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.34. 455,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,686,742. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.77.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

