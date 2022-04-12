Citizens Financial Group (CFG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.