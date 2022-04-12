Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,977 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth $55,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth $55,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS opened at $101.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $144.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.03.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

