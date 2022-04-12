CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Short Interest Down 93.9% in March

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CK Infrastructure stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.24. 104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,900. CK Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $33.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.42.

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, and operates infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

