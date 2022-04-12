CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Short Interest Down 93.9% in March

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CK Infrastructure stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.24. 104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,900. CK Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $33.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.42.
About CK Infrastructure (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CK Infrastructure (CKISY)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for CK Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.