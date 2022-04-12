Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Shares Down 1.7%

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 114,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 335,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$63.46 million and a P/E ratio of -35.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82.

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North property consists of 219 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40,816 hectares; and the Escape Lake project consists of 20 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 561.3 hectares located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario.

